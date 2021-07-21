PROG (NYSE:PRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.95

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRG. Raymond James upped their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Get PROG alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in PROG by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.