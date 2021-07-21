PROG (NYSE:PRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.95

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.
Several research firms have weighed in on PRG. Raymond James upped their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.
The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in PROG by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
About PROG (NYSE:PRG)
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
