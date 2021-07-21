Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-4.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.01. Prologis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.020-$4.060 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

