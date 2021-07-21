ProximaX (XPX) Hits Market Cap of $6.06 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $6,823.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00107378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00147798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,303.51 or 0.99763531 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

