Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,700 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Shares of NIO opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

