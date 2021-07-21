Psagot Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 62.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

MCD opened at $234.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $191.64 and a 12-month high of $239.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

