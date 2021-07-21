Psagot Investment House Ltd. Grows Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 284.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Jamf by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jamf by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Jamf by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,033.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $42,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,832,112 shares of company stock valued at $324,458,922.

A number of research firms have commented on JAMF. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

