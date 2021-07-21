Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $160,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $312.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.52. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $315.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

