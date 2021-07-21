Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $51.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

