Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $510,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 14.3% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,258,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $246,828,000 after buying an additional 281,780 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 398.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,592 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 142.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Starbucks stock opened at $117.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

