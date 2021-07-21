Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $510,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $117.42 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.