Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -479.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.32.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

