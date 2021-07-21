Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Hasbro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $14,362,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,407. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

