PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

Shares of PHM opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

