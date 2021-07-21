Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 4.70% of RF Industries worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 53,818 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 62,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

