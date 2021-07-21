Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 79,120 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Electromed were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

ELMD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 50,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,144. Electromed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $101.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

