Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258,023 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 184,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

RVT stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. 127,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,009. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

