Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $8.48 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Waste Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after buying an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

