Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,761 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PSTL. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of PSTL stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.78. 113,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,157. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $250.34 million, a P/E ratio of -938.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

