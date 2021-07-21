Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) & Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Financial Contrast

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48% Lithium Americas N/A -12.72% -8.00%

14.6% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Lithium Americas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.84 million 332.11 -$36.23 million ($0.38) -35.29

Pure Energy Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lithium Americas.

Volatility & Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pure Energy Minerals and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 3 4 0 2.57

Lithium Americas has a consensus target price of $20.32, indicating a potential upside of 51.54%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Pure Energy Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.