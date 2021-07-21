PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

PVH opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.39.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.05.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.