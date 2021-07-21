Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.85. Pyxus International shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 8,001 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21.

Get Pyxus International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.