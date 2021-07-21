Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

