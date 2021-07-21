Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS.

MUSA stock opened at $142.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $192,544.52. Insiders have sold a total of 4,018 shares of company stock worth $569,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.