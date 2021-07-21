Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OR. TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of OR stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427,148 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the period. 51.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0413 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

