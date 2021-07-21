Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sleep Number in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $112.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

