Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moderna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $10.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $31.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.72 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $307.33 on Monday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.73. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a PE ratio of 245.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Also, Director Juan Andres purchased 101,616 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48. In the last three months, insiders purchased 423,616 shares of company stock worth $15,619,184 and sold 420,262 shares worth $82,042,333. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Moderna by 884.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $240,913,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $164,693,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

