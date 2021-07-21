Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

NYSE WH opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,101 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,596,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,978,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after buying an additional 616,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

