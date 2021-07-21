Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ FY2021 earnings at $9.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

NYSE:APD opened at $285.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

