Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

ZION stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,495,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

