Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.84.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,735 shares of company stock worth $10,885,466. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

