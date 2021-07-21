Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SPX FLOW in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $80.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

