Qcash (QC) 1-Day Volume Hits $308.48 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. Qcash has a market cap of $69.90 million and $308.48 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00099422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00140228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,670.23 or 1.00185937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

