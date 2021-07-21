QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) rose 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00. Approximately 3,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 812,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

