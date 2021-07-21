QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.30 million-$567.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.42 million.

QGEN opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.08.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

