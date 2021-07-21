Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 18,033 Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 112.4% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 257.95% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

