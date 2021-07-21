Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $119,000 in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Spok as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spok by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Spok by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Spok by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Spok in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

