Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $130,000 Position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 109.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.91. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.