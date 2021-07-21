Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (QNTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on August 9th

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:QNTO opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.22.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

