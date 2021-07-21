Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Announces Earnings Results

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualtrics International updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XM traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,884. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

