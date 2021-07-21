Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.61.

XM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 84,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,884. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.88. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $91,766,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $50,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

