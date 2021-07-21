Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

QBCRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

