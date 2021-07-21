Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Trimmed by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,597,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

DGX traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $135.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,807. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

