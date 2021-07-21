QuickSwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.14 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $271.05 or 0.00856377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $43.30 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00101403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00145091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,620.46 or 0.99903622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

