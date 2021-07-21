Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Down 3.1%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $132.50 and last traded at $132.66. Approximately 915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 761,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.94.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Quidel by 47.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

