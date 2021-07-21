Rajesh A. Aji Sells 1,562 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $286,330.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $194.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $197.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

