Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,911,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,332,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,258,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 151,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 14,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $1,856,181.00. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

NYSE RL opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

