Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.09.

RPD stock opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $54.63 and a 12 month high of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

