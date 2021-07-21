Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN has been the topic of several other research reports. CJS Securities cut Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Raven Industries stock opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVN. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Raven Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 113,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Raven Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raven Industries (RAVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.