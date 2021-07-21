Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.03. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

