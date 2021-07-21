Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

NYSE:RJF opened at $127.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

